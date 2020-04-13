Hip Hop News Flash – Boosie Badazz Shooting His Shot With Rihanna

When you don’t have time, and need a dose of Hip Hop news right at your fingertips! Be sure to follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to stay updated!

Does Boosie Have A Chance With RiRi? (4.13.20)

“Rihanna don’t want me, I’m tired of shooting Charlamagne. I done ran out of shots. I’m shooting air balls. And, I’m really attracted to this woman,” explained Boosie on the Breakfast Club. “She just don’t want no part of me.”

Boosie also revealed how he DM’ed Rihanna, multiple times. “Every time I get f***ed up I DM’ed her a couple of times. Paragraphs too. I ain’t talking no short shit. I’m trying to get through man.”

Did Rihanna ever applied? Well… no, but Boosie is still hopeful as he explained why. “She ain’t block me yet though, so that’s a good thing. So, she still like to look at me a little bit, I think. I think I still make her laugh.”

Nas Reacts To RZA Vs Premier (4.12.20)

With social distancing still in full effect, many have had made the most of this difficult times. Hip Hop’s latest battle is a prime example of that. Put together by hit producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, legendary figures in the genre went head on.

RZA and DJ Premier gave each other their best 20 produced songs, in an epic battle. The winner? Hip Hop.

One of Hip Hop’s best lyrists of all time expressed his apprecaition of the epic battle. “These Greats @djpremier and @Rza made the planet glow i bet they seen us a galaxy away. Y’all made it feel like a voyage, a excursion, into the streets into art and soul wow even had flashbacks of WBLS & KISS fm days for a min. Thank you two timeless Masterminds. Thank you @therealswizzz & @timbaland for makin the world better,” said Nas via Instagram.

50 Cent’s New Book, Tory Lanez Breaks Record (4.11.20)

As a reminder, 50 Cent‘s book titled ‘Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter ‘ is available for pre-order. In what is being labeled as Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson most personal book ever, 50 opens up about his amazing comeback―from tragic personal loss to thriving businessman and cable’s highest-paid executive. More on 50 Cent.

Outlawz member, E.D.I. Mean is dropping his latest mixtape ‘O.G. Part 2: Classics In Sessions on May 1st. The mixtape will include the hit single ‘Roses’, inspired by Nipsey Hussle, and was accompanied the tribute music video for the late Kobe Bryant. More on E.D.I. Mean.

After breaking the record for most views ever on IG Live, Tory Lanez has now broken TikTok’s most viewed record. According to Tory Lanez he hit over 70,000 live views on Friday (April 10). Lanez took to Instagram to make the announcement and noted that the feat was accomplished with any twerking involved. More on Tory Lanez.

Lil Baby and Moneybagg Yo have dropped a new music video for their collabiration “No Sucker”. Directed by Keemotion, Lil Baby caption a clip of the video on Instagram by stating, “I Ain’t Stopping !!” More on Lil Baby.